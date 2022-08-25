News The Game Challenges Fan to Eat Garbage As Part of New TikTok Show / 08.25.2022

The Game is grossing fans out with his new reality series.

The Drillmatic rapper has launched his very own TikTok show called “Anything for The Game” where he sees just how far people will go for something they want, even if it means eating garbage.

On Wednesday, he debuted the first episode, which has some viewers sick to their stomachs. After being approached by a fan in the mall, Game asks her if she likes Balenciaga and what she would do for a pair of designer heels.

Her response? “Anything!!”

He then challenges her to dig through the trash and eat the first thing she finds. She pulls out a discarded smoothie and proceeds to drink the remainder of it.

After fulfilling the gross task, Game kept his end of the deal and took her shopping at the Balenciaga store where she picked out a pair of sneakers before walking out with the expensive kicks.

Game plans to release more episodes of his new series on his TikTok page. He previously went viral after dancing to Ashanti’s “Foolish,” but his daughter wasn’t happy to see her dad on TikTok.

“My daughter told me stay off tik tok,” he captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, Game’s new album Drillmatic is expected to debut in the top 10 on next week’s Billboard 200 with around 25,000 equivalent album units.