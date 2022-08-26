News Prince Williams/Wireimage Drake Debuts Slick New Hairstyle, Asks Fans to Suggest Nicknames / 08.26.2022

Drake is no longer with the braids.

The rapper has the internet in a frenzy after switching up his look yet again. Taking to Instagram, Champagne Papi showed off his suave new hairstyle in a series of photos from his vacation in Turks and Caicos.

Along with the pics, he asked his followers to give his wavy persona a nickname. Quavo suggested Razor Aubrey Ramone aka Scott Hall, while Riff Raff dubbed him RiCõ Rackeroni. Other suggestions included Champagne Escobar, Lionel Drizzy, and Slick Drick.

“The album you make with that hair gone be crazy,” commented Instagram personality King Keraun, while Vory compared him to an “Italian godfather.”

Drake, who had previously been rocking braids, also shared a video of himself getting his hair washed in the sink, joking about the “lukewarm” water.

Drizzy Slick Back Papi wasted no time getting into vacay mode, jet skiing with Lil Yachty, playing backgammon with Popcaan, and hitting the roulette table at a casino.

Meanwhile, Drake can be heard on two tracks off DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, including the intro “No Secret” and “Staying Alive” with Lil Baby.