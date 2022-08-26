News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images JAY-Z Shuts Down Meek Mill Beef Rumors: 'I Freed Him From a Whole Bid' / 08.26.2022

It’s all love between JAY-Z and Meek Mill.

In the wake of Meek’s split from Roc Nation, Hov is setting the record straight about their relationship. He squashed their rumored beef on the title track to DJ Khaled’s new album God Did, which also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and Fridayy.

“Me and Meek could never beef / I freed that ni**a from a whole bid, Hov did,” he raps on his epic four-minute verse, referencing his instrumental role in Meek’s release from prison in 2018.

Meek co-signed JAY-Z’s sentiments by reposting the lyrics and adding, “Never!!!!!!”

This comes after Meek ended his management deal with Roc Nation after a decade, fueling rumors of a fallout. However, Meek denied that there was any bad blood between him and Hov, and said they remain business partners in their other endeavors including the REFORM Alliance and joint venture with Dream Chasers.

“Roc Nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG,” Meek tweeted. “They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good.”

Earlier this month, Meek announced a new partnership with William Morris Endeavor, described as a “strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers.” He also shared plans to release 10 albums as an independent artist.