News Natasha Moustache/Getty Images Fans Flee Wiz Khalifa Concert After Report of Possible Shooting / 08.27.2022

Wiz Khalifa’s concert in Indianapolis ended abruptly following rumors of a shooting.

The incident occurred at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville around 10:30 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 26) after a “disturbance” was reported on the amphitheater’s lawn, which caused fans to flee the venue.

“Security staff responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby began exiting the area on foot. The emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including non-public exits were opened,” read a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. “Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area. No weapons were found.”

Fans leave Ruoff Music Center early tonight after rumors of a gun surfaced and the crowd scattered during Wiz Khalifa’s set. @indystar pic.twitter.com/VuWnptnfRJ — Lee Klafczynski (@leeklaf) August 27, 2022

Fans panicked, some jumping over seats and climbing fences in an effort to escape. Wiz stopped the music and left the stage immediately, according to The Indianapolis Star.

Police swept the area and found no weapon. Three concertgoers reported minor injuries after they “self-evacuated” and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

In a statement obtained by Rolling Stone, the Ruoff Music Center and Live Nation, who manages the venue, thanked the “staff and local authorities for acting quickly to support everyone in attendance.”

Wiz was about 45 minutes into his performance, which was part of his “Vinyl Verse” co-headlining tour with Logic, which wraps Sept. 2 in St. Louis.