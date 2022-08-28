DJ Khaled attends

DJ Khaled's 'God Did' Expected to Debut at No. 1

By Devin
  08.28.2022

Another No. 1 is in DJ Khaled’s future.

God Did, his 13th studio album, was released Friday and is already putting up big numbers. According to HITS Daily Double, the star-studded set is on track to debut at No. 1 with 105-115,000 units in its first week based on one day of sales and streams.

That would give Khaled the fourth No. 1 of his career. His last album, 2021’s Khaled Khaled, also debuted atop the Billboard 200 with 93,000 equivalent album units.

Khaled assembled another all-star lineup for God Did, which features Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Future, SZA, and Juice WRLD, plus JAY-Z, who delivers an epic four-minute verse on the title track.

“To get to a 13th album is, like, beyond incredible for me,” Khaled told Billboard. “The greats that I look up to, when I see how many albums they put out, I’m on the right track. And I know how hard it is to be in this game — some people can’t make it past their first single or their first album.”

Khaled faces competition from Bad Bunny, whose album Un Verano Sin Ti has held the No. 1 spot for eight nonconsecutive weeks. The new chart will also include debuts from JID, whose album The Forever Story is projected to sell 27-30,000, while Nicki Minaj’s greatest hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1 is tracking 25-30,000 units.

DJ Khaled

