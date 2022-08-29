News 6ix9ine's Girlfriend Arrested for Punching Him / 08.29.2022

6ix9ine’s girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly punching him during an argument at a Miami restaurant.

Rachel Wattley, also known as Jade, was taken into custody early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery, reports the Miami Herald. She is been held on $1,500 bail at Miami-Dade County Jail.

According to a police report, an off-duty Miami police officer saw Wattley and 6ix9ine being escorted out of Kiki on the River after getting into a “verbal argument.”

The “Trollz” rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, reportedly told the cop “prior to leaving that [Wattley] had punched him.” A security guard corroborated the report, telling the officer he saw her punch him “several times.” Witnesses claim Jade struck 69 and grabbed his chain while inside.

Surveillance footage, obtained by TMZ, shows a woman trying to swing at the rapper outside the restaurant. Tekashi appears to get back in his car before officers tried to intervene.

Tekashi suffered “a visible minor injury to his left cheek,” but he refused to cooperate with police.

Wattley, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, has been dating Tekashi for three years. They have a child together, the report said.

Tekashi doesn’t plan on pressing charges. He believes Jade was drunk and that she attacked him after being provoked by her friends.

“I’m gonna get her out jail,” he told TMZ. “She attacked me in front of the police. I told them, ‘You have to evaluate her, she’s obviously under the influence.’ I don’t plan to press charges… I’m the one trying to bail her out.”