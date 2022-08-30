News Fight Breaks Out at Chris Brown Concert, Woman Knocked Unconscious / 08.30.2022

Breezy’s concert ended in a brawl.

A violent fight broke out during Chris Brown’s show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Friday (Aug. 26), leaving one person injured.

Video footage, obtained by TMZ, shows a woman laid out unconscious on the floor while two men throw punches and wrestle each other to the ground in front of the venue’s bar.

Eyewitnesses say the brawl started between two women in the front section near the end of Breezy’s set. Two men jumped into the fight and one knocked one of the women unconscious.

Several concertgoers stepped in to help, dragging the woman to the side to revive her. “Is she OK?” one person could be heard asking. The fight ended after about three minutes and security guards didn’t provide much help when they finally arrived.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to law enforcement sources. The condition of the injured woman is unclear.

Breezy was unaware of what was going on in the crowd and continued his performance. The show was part of his “One of Them Ones” tour with Lil Baby, which wrapped in Las Vegas on Saturday.