News Amy Sussman/Getty Images Nav Enlists Travis Scott, Future, & Bryson Tiller for New Album 'Demons Protected By Angels' / 08.30.2022

The stars are aligning for Nav’s new album.

The rapper has announced the all-star lineup for Demons Protected By Angels. His first album in two years is set to feature appearances from Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Bryson Tiller, and Babyface Ray, he revealed in a trailer.

The project has already spawned a pair of tracks including “Wrong Decisions” and the lead single, “Never Sleep” featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

In an interview with Apple Music, Nav opened up about his creative process. “I try to make sure that I please every part of my fan base,” he said. “The OG fans they want an OG sound so I give them the OG sound with [‘Wrong Decisions’] and then we still want the turn up songs for the club and we still want the sad songs for when you’re by yourself and the girl songs for the girls. So I feel like I spread it out nicely between those four things.”

Demons Protected By Angels follows his last album, 2020’s Good Intentions, which became Nav’s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. In November 2020, he released his Wheezy-produced mixtape Emergency Tsunami.

Demons Protected By Angels arrives Sept. 9.