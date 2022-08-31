Alicia Keys visits the SiriusXM Hollywood Studio

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Alicia Keys Stunned After Fan Kisses Her at Concert

By Devin
  /  08.31.2022

Alicia Keys got a little too up close and personal with a fan during a recent show.

The Grammy-winning singer was performing “Empire State of Mind” at her concert at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday. Video footage shows her walking through the crowd, while flanked by security, when a female fan suddenly grabs her face and kisses her on the cheek. Judging from Alicia’s facial expression, she was stunned by the forward gesture.

After video of the incident went viral, Alicia reacted to the uncomfortable moment, admitting that it completely caught her off guard.

“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote in a comment on Hollywood Unlocked. “Don’t she know what time it is???”

Social media weighed in, criticizing the fan for not respecting Alicia’s personal space, while also questioning why security didn’t step in. “Would’ve fired security immediately,” said one, while another added, “Nah fr keep your hands especially lips to yourself.”

A similar experience occurred at another one of her shows last month when an overzealous fan threw herself in front of Alicia and tried hugging her as she made her way back to the stage. But Alicia played it cool, smiling throughout the whole ordeal.

Alicia may want to beef up her security for her next show. She is currently traveling across North America on her “Alicia + Keys World Tour,” which runs through the end of September.

Earlier this month, she released the deluxe edition of her album Keys II featuring her new single “Trillions” with Brent Faiyaz.

News
Alicia Keys

TRENDING
News

Tory Lanez Says Drake and The Weeknd Have Evaded His Collaboration Requests

“Been sending them songs for years,” he said.
By Devin
08.30.2022
News

Iggy Azalea Shuts Down Nicki Minaj Beef Rumors

“I’m not part of y’all weirdo wars,” she told a fan.
By Devin
08.29.2022
News

DJ Khaled Wants to Collaborate with Britney Spears

The music mogul is eyeing his next big collaboration.
By Devin
08.30.2022
News

Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Epic Twerk Skills in Viral Video

By Devin
06.29.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories