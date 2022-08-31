News Rich Fury/Getty Images Alicia Keys Stunned After Fan Kisses Her at Concert / 08.31.2022

Alicia Keys got a little too up close and personal with a fan during a recent show.

The Grammy-winning singer was performing “Empire State of Mind” at her concert at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday. Video footage shows her walking through the crowd, while flanked by security, when a female fan suddenly grabs her face and kisses her on the cheek. Judging from Alicia’s facial expression, she was stunned by the forward gesture.

GET ALICIA KEYS OUTTA THERE RIGHT NOW!!! pic.twitter.com/rQrLn0ObV2 — 🗝 (@DiaryOfKeysus) August 30, 2022

After video of the incident went viral, Alicia reacted to the uncomfortable moment, admitting that it completely caught her off guard.

“Trust me, I was like what the F**K!!!!!!!!!!” she wrote in a comment on Hollywood Unlocked. “Don’t she know what time it is???”

Social media weighed in, criticizing the fan for not respecting Alicia’s personal space, while also questioning why security didn’t step in. “Would’ve fired security immediately,” said one, while another added, “Nah fr keep your hands especially lips to yourself.”

A similar experience occurred at another one of her shows last month when an overzealous fan threw herself in front of Alicia and tried hugging her as she made her way back to the stage. But Alicia played it cool, smiling throughout the whole ordeal.

Alicia may want to beef up her security for her next show. She is currently traveling across North America on her “Alicia + Keys World Tour,” which runs through the end of September.

Earlier this month, she released the deluxe edition of her album Keys II featuring her new single “Trillions” with Brent Faiyaz.