New Music Ari Lennox and Summer Walker Team Up on 'Queen Space' / 08.31.2022

Ari Lennox is protecting her space.

Ahead of her album release next month, the R&B songstress links up with Summer Walker on “Queen Space.” On the soulful duet, produced by Elite, the ladies celebrate a woman’s worth.

“Don’t waste my queen space / True elevation when I let you taste / Let it rearrange the way you think,” Ari sings.

This is not their first collaboration. They previously worked together on “Unloyal” for Summer’s album Still Over It.

Ari’s new album age/sex/location arrives Sept. 9. She recently revealed the stunning cover art for the 12-track set, which has spawned the singles “Pressure” and “Hoodie.”

She also shared the inspiration behind the album after her Dreamville boss J. Cole asked what it means to her.

“This is my eat pray love journey,” she said of the follow-up to her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby. “And it’s my honest goodbye to searching for love. I got it right here inside of me. The end of searching for anything other than self love and family. Pouring into me and giving the greatest love to me.”