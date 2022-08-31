Latto

Latto Bosses Up in Cameo-Filled Video for 'It's Givin'

By Devin
  /  08.31.2022

Latto is giving boss bitch in her star-studded new video.

Fresh off her appearance at the VMAs, the Queen of Da Souf takes charge with her latest single “It’s Givin.” In the clip, directed by Chandler Lass, Latto celebrates independent women alongside celebrity friends including Ella Mai, Halle Bailey, Slick Woods, Angela Simmons, and Angie Martinez.

The credits also include cameos from Chlöe Bailey, Flo Milli, Reginae Carter, and more.

“It’s Givin,” which follows Latto’s video for “Pussy,” can be found on her album 777. The project spawned the top 10 hit “Big Energy” plus the remix with Mariah Carey.

Latto is now gearing up to hit the road as part of Lizzo’s “Special Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 23 in Florida.

