News M.I.A.'s New Album 'MATA' Will Feature Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat / 08.31.2022

It’s been six years, but M.I.A. promises that her new album MATA is “coming soon.”

On Tuesday, the “Paper Planes” rapper assured fans that the project was on the way, revealing that it was delayed because she was waiting on features from two of music’s biggest names–Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat.

“Coming soon I promise,” she told fans in an Instagram Story. “I had to wait two years for a Doja Cat verse…. Then a Nicki one…”

She also hinted that she was waiting on a third verse from a mystery artist before adding, “Never mind.”

MIA announces, on its Instagram story, a feat with Nicki Minaj on her next album! pic.twitter.com/frgvrKLvDu — ézékiel the super freaky boy (@ezzzzzekiel) August 30, 2022

She said that if the album doesn’t drop in September, she will “leak it myself.”

MATA, M.I.A.’s first album for Island Records, has already produced a pair of singles, “The One” and “Popular.”

“I think there’s a bit of a battle on the record,” she told Apple Music of the follow-up to 2016’s AIM. “That there is a bit of a clash, but the clash is like your ego and spirituality. Those are the clashes. Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it.”

M.I.A. recently showed love to Nicki, who she collaborated with a decade ago on Madonna’s “Give Me All Your Luvin’.”