News Karwai Tang/Getty Images Kanye West Wants to Open Yeezy Retail Stores / 09.01.2022

Kanye West is ready to open up shop.

After conquering the online marketplace, the fashion mastermind has announced plans to open Yeezy retail stores worldwide, the first being in Atlanta. In a message posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Ye revealed that the brick-and-mortar shops will launch in the U.S. before expanding overseas.

“We are going to open a Yeezy stores world wide starting in Atlanta,” he wrote. “Who would be best to open it? I’ll buy the land and or building. Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally.”

He is already looking for employees, putting out the call on social media. “Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you,” he added.

Ye was flooded with messages from prospective employees and offers from friends including 2 Chainz, who would handle the Atlanta location. Pusha T offered to run shops in Pennsylvania and Virginia, while Fivio Foreign said he “got the NY spot.”

Ye claimed that adidas and Gap were contractually obligated to open retail stores, but neither has fulfilled their part. “I signed with both adidas and Gap because it contractually stated they would build permanent stores which neither company has done even though I saved both of those companies at the same time.”

The announcement comes amid Ye’s frustration with Gap. He accused his Yeezy partner of stealing designs from the Yeezy Gap Engineered By Balenciaga collection and canceling a photo shoot with his children in Japan.

In another post, he called out adidas’ soon-to-be-former CEO Kasper Rørsted with a fake newspaper headline, while once again trolling Kid Cudi.

“I know what you’re thinking… who is Kasper? but even less importantly, who is Kid Cudi?” he asked in small print below.