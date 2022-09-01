Music Videos Kendrick Lamar Debuts Dramatic Short Film for 'We Cry Together' / 09.01.2022

Kendrick Lamar brings the drama in his short film for “We Cry Together” co-starring Taylour Paige.

The Compton rapper shows off his acting skills while taking on the role of Dante in the six-minute clip, which he directed with Jake Schreier and Dave Free. The couple navigates their emotionally abusive relationship as they go from room to room arguing.

During their domestic dispute, Kendrick takes his girlfriend’s keys, she threatens to sleep with his cousin, and they hurl obscenities at each other before ultimately making up and having sex on the couch.

Fans have been waiting for the global premiere. Back in June, Kendrick screened the dramatic film at the Laemmle Royal Theater in L.A.

“We Cry Together” follows “N95” as the second visual to be released from Kendrick’s critically-acclaimed album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Kendrick is currently on his “Big Steppers” tour with Baby Keem and Tanna Leone. Earlier this week, LeBron James was seen vibing out during the Vancouver concert.