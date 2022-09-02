News Getty Images Beyoncé and JAY-Z Send Nicki Minaj Flowers to Celebrate Video Vanguard Award / 09.02.2022

Nicki Minaj is getting her flowers, literally.

On Sunday, the rap queen earned her place in music history when she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards, and the congratulatory messages are still pouring in.

On Thursday, Nicki revealed the thoughtful gift she received from two of her most famous friends, Beyoncé and JAY-Z, who sent her a white floral bouquet along with a sweet note.

“Congrats on your beautiful award,” read the message from the Carters. “Sending you all of our love.”

It was signed, “Hov and B Holla.”

A grateful Nicki thanked the superstar couple in her video caption, writing, “Thank you so much. The both of you. For everything.”

During her acceptance speech, Nicki thanked JAY-Z as one of the “key people that inspired me and who I think inspired my flow,” and also acknowledged her “Flawless” collaborator Beyoncé as someone who gave her “huge opportunities” early on in her career.

Nicki also received roses from another one of her collaborators, will.i.am, who thanked Nicki for shouting him out on stage at the VMAs.

“Nicki, congrats on your Vanguard Award. You deserve it,” wrote the Black Eyed Peas frontman. “Your talent and dedication is unmatched. Thank you for mentioning me during this monumental moment of excellence. You didn’t have to and you did…”

Also this week, Nicki dropped the Barbie-inspired video for “Super Freaky Girl,” which became her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100.