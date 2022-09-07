age/sex/location

Ari Lennox Reveals 'age/sex/location' Tracklist

By Devin
  /  09.07.2022

Ari Lennox returns with her first album in three years, age/sex/location.

Ahead of its release on Friday, she has revealed the tracklist. In addition to the hit single “Pressure,” the 12-track set features appearances from Lucky Daye (“Boy Bye”), Summer Walker (“Queen Space”), and Chlöe (“Leak It”), with production from J. Cole, Elite, Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, J. White Did It, Cardiak, and Organized Noize.

“This album is the transitional space before my current eat pray love journey,” Ari told fans of the follow-up to her 2019 debut Shea Butter Baby.

An uncredited Cole appears on the opener, “POF.” “J. Cole you a real ass n thank you for your production and writing and for singing your heart out on POF,” Ari wrote. “And thank you for your sweet insightful words of encouragement.”

Last week, she dropped her surprise EP Away Message featuring five tracks including “Queen Space.”

age/sex/location arrives Friday. See the tracklist below.

age/sex/location Tracklist

1. “POF”
2. “Hoodie”
3. “Waste My Time”
4. “Pressure”
5. “A/S/L” (Interlude)
6. “Mean Mug”
7. “Boy Bye” feat. Lucky Daye
8. “Stop By”
9. “Outside”
10. “Leak It” feat. Chloë
11. “Blocking You”
12. “Queen Space” feat. Summer Walker

Ari Lennox

