Fetty Wap attends Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2021 at Prudential Center

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Fetty Wap Resurfaces in New Prison Photo

By Devin
  /  09.08.2022

Fetty Wap appears to be making the best of his situation.

The “Trap Queen” rapper resurfaced in a new photo from jail where he is serving time for violating the terms of his bail in his federal drug case. Fetty is seen wearing a brown jumpsuit while standing alongside three other inmates.

Fans on social media weighed in on the pic, with some suggesting that it looked like Fetty and his crew were in a rap group.

“He look like he about to drop the hardest album of 2022,” tweeted one person, while another added, “Why are the [sic] posing like it’s an album cover shoot bruh.”

Last month, the 31-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine following his arrest last year.

The charge comes with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, and a maximum of 40 years. It’s estimated that he will serve between 87-108 months.

Back in October, the “Trap Queen” hitmaker was arrested prior to his performance at Rolling Loud New York. He was accused of smuggling and distributing more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey via USPS vehicles with secret compartments.

Fetty remains in custody after having his $500,000 bond revoked following his recent arrest in New Jersey. He is accused of threatening to kill someone on a FaceTime call in December 2021 while brandishing what appeared to be a weapon.

News
Fetty Wap

