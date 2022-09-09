News Rich Fury/Getty Images Kanye West Announces That He's 'Releasing All Grudges' / 09.09.2022

Kanye West is seeing the light.

In the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Ye is apparently having a change of heart. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, he announced that he is squashing his many beefs with Pete Davidson, Kid Cudi, and Adidas Senior Vice President/General Manager Daniel Cherry.

In the since-deleted post, he shared a Photoshopped image of the Queen in a pair of Yeezy shades and wrote, “LIFE IS PRECIOUS … RELEASING ALL GRUDGES TODAY … LEANING INTO THE LIGHT … BEST WISHES AND BLESSINGS TO PETE CUDI DANIEL [CHERRY].”

Kanye West announces he is releasing all his grudges: “Life is precious… Best wishes and blessings to Pete, Cudi, Daniel Cherry.” pic.twitter.com/l0JhMpE7bv — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 9, 2022

He later reposted the message, but omitted the names of Pete, Cudi, and Cherry. “Life is precious,” he wrote. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.”

He shared the note just one day after the Queen died at age 96 following her 70-year reign as British monarch.

Ye’s awakening comes a week after he launched a series of Instagram attacks on Cudi, Cherry, and Davidson, among others. “Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” he wrote about Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend.

He also argued with Kim over where their four children go to school and called out Adidas and Gap over their Yeezy partnerships.

“Some things are bigger than money,” he wrote earlier this week. “My kids have no idea what daddy has gone through this past few days alone to secure the brand that will one day be handed down to them God Willing These future leaders will never back down be stolen from and forced to compromise who they are for the check.”

While he may have seen the light, he appears to have a new beef with Facebook after his display name was changed from Ye to Ye West. “MY NAME IS YE It got changed to Ye West on my Facebook,” he wrote.