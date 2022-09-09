New Music Nicki Minaj Drops 'Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix)' with JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch / 09.09.2022

Queen tingz.

After topping the charts with “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj rounds up five of today’s hottest female rappers for the official remix. JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch join the royal procession, each delivering knockout verses on the Rick James-sampled track.

“Yo, Nick, you the winner / And I’m the princess of this shit / And a motherfu**in’ gang member,” raps City Girl JT, followed by BIA, Drillary Clinton, Akbar, and Miitch.

The Queen herself caps off the track with a brand new verse. “Told that bitch ghost writer / Yo, send your reader / Oh, you ain’t know? Ask Wikipedia,” she raps.

During last night’s episode of Queen Radio, Nicki explained how she chose her collaborators. “What matters is they are queens in my eyes. What matters is they pass the vibe check,” said Nicki, who is planning drop a second Queen Mix featuring different female rappers.

On Thursday, Nicki paid tribute to another queen, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away at 96 years old.