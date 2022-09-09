News Getty Images Saweetie Opens Up About Quavo Breakup, Says He Was 'The One' / 09.09.2022

Saweetie is going on the record about her breakup with Quavo.

While she has shied away from discussing their relationship in interviews, she gave Yung Miami the tea when they sat down for the latest episode of REVOLT’s “Caresha Please.” A year-and-a-half after the couple split, Saweetie revealed that she thought the Migos rapper was “the one” and that they would live happily ever after.

“I thought we was gon’ spend the rest of our lives together,” she said.

Miami tried to tell her that a lot of women feel that way, but Saweetie said that she was convinced otherwise. “With him, I just knew it was the one. It was different.”

Things got awkward when Miami asked if Quavo ever cheated on her. “I think the past is just the past and I’ve moved on since then,” Saweetie said before rolling her eyes.

When asked if their relationship was “toxic,” Saweetie said, “I think we had a lot of, like, growing pains together,” while noting that they ended their relationship over “differences.”

After their breakup in March 2021, Saweetie hinted that Quavo was unfaithful. “I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. — DIAMONTÉ (@Saweetie) March 19, 2021

Saweetie did admit that she fell for Quavo on a human level. “I was just like hella enthralled with just who he was as a human. Even if he wasn’t a rapper, I would’ve still, like, been in love with him,” she said. “It was one of them type of things. If he was a little mailbox man and if I came across you, I would’ve still wanted your ass.”

Miami also brought up the infamous elevator video, where she and Quavo were seen fighting over an orange suitcase. “I just really want to know what was in the suitcase,” said Miami before Saweetie disclosed that it was the Call of Duty bag.

After their breakup, Quavo took back the blue Bentley he gifted his ex for Christmas.

But Saweetie went and got herself a Rolls-Royce. “Girl, I had to go get me a little Rolls. I really enjoyed my luxurious experience and I was like, you know what, I’m just gon’ get one myself,” she said.

While they’ve both moved on, Saweetie learned a lot from the relationship. “Honestly, I think I learned how to be a woman because the way I was raised, I was raised in a really tough environment,” she said. “Since I was in love, I was like, it’s time for me to step it up as a woman.”