Meek Mill

Meek Mill Returns with New Song 'Early Mornings'

By Devin
  /  09.10.2022

Meek Mill is back on his grind.

The Philly rapper returns to music with his first solo drop of 2022, “Early Mornings.” Over a beat he discovered on YouTube, Meek reflects on his experiences over the past year.

“Ain’t really been dropping / I been tryna get my shit straight / Had to set my price, it’s $20 mill for every mixtape,” he raps.

Meek takes it back to his hometown of Philadelphia in the gritty video, which documents his journey and the struggles of people on the streets of Kensington.

This is the first music from Meek since he parted ways with Roc Nation and announced a strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor.

Back in August, he announced plans to release 10 albums as an independent artist. His last album Expensive Pain was released in October 2021 via Atlantic/MMG.

News
Meek Mill

TRENDING
News

50 Cent and The Game Reignite Beef After Super Bowl Halftime Show Emmy Win

The rap rivals are back at it.
By Devin
09.04.2022
News

Lil' Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Tries to Reignite Nicki Minaj Beef

“What you will not do is come for my child,” Kim told 50.
By Devin
09.08.2022
News

John Legend Explains the Real Reason for His Fallout with Kanye West

“I don’t know what will happen in the future,” Legend said.
By Devin
09.07.2022
News

Chris Rock Slams Will Smith's Apology: 'F*** Your Hostage Video'

The comedian is not buying Smith’s apology.
By Devin
09.06.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories