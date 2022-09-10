News Meek Mill Returns with New Song 'Early Mornings' / 09.10.2022

Meek Mill is back on his grind.

The Philly rapper returns to music with his first solo drop of 2022, “Early Mornings.” Over a beat he discovered on YouTube, Meek reflects on his experiences over the past year.

“Ain’t really been dropping / I been tryna get my shit straight / Had to set my price, it’s $20 mill for every mixtape,” he raps.

Meek takes it back to his hometown of Philadelphia in the gritty video, which documents his journey and the struggles of people on the streets of Kensington.

This is the first music from Meek since he parted ways with Roc Nation and announced a strategic partnership with William Morris Endeavor.

Back in August, he announced plans to release 10 albums as an independent artist. His last album Expensive Pain was released in October 2021 via Atlantic/MMG.