News Getty Images Drake Throws Shade at Kanye West and Tyga at Nike Awards / 09.11.2022

Drake had some fun at Kanye West and Tyga’s expense.

The 6 God took the stage at the Nike Maxim Awards Show in Beaverton, Oregon on Friday and he didn’t hesitate to make light of Kanye’s recent beef with Adidas.

“Adidas has Kanye, I think,” Drake told the crowd during his hilarious monologue.

Drake dissed Kanye, Adidas, and Tyga so smoothly in his Nike speech 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YUrYdepw7j — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 10, 2022

Drake’s commentary comes after Ye accused Adidas of “blatant copying” of his Yeezy designs and failing to open Yeezy brick-and-mortar stores. He also called out the company’s executives including SVP/general manager Daniel Cherry and outgoing CEO Kasper Rørsted.

While addressing the crowd, which included Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Drake even took shots at his former Cash Money-Young Money labelmate Tyga.

“We have Tiger [Woods]…and I’m pretty sure Reebok has Tyga, so we’re good,” he joked.

Even Nike wasn’t safe from Drake’s jabs. “Nick is 50. Nike is so old, it’s wearing New Balance,” he said.

Drake on Nike turning 50 this year: “Nike is so old it’s wearing New Balance.” Video from harvestlouis on Instagram, taken at the Maxim Awards at Nike HQ in Oregon. pic.twitter.com/qxicIsF4p6 — brendandunne (@brendandunne) September 9, 2022

Drake, who wore a microLED Nike varsity jacket with a swoosh braided into the top of his head, went on to honor other members of the Nike family including LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant, and the late Virgil Abloh, who he called the “greatest creative mind of all time.”

For the “grand finale,” he introduced the “legendary” Travis Scott, who closed out the evening with a medley of hits.

“This man is one of the greatest artists of our time,” he said of his fellow Nike boy. “He is one of the greatest performers of our time, and he’s one of my dearest friends.”