Usher Announces 25th Anniversary Edition of 'My Way' / 09.12.2022

Usher’s My Way turns 25.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of his iconic second studio album, the R&B legend is planning to commemorate the occasion by releasing an expanded edition with three new tracks.

My Way 25th Anniversary Edition arrives Sept. 16 and features the original 10-track album in its entirety, along with reimagined versions of “My Way,” “Nice & Slow,” and “You Make Me Wanna…,” all produced by Ryan James Carr. The new tracks, which also include instrumental versions, were influenced by Usher’s recent Tiny Desk performance, which has over 11 million views.

Usher also takes a trip down memory lane as part of a new mini-documentary, Usher: 25 Years My Way, which documents the album’s origins and cultural impact, featuring intimate interviews with Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and Ryan James Carr, along with footage of the “making of” the three new renditions.

“It was the first time as an artist that I just felt confident to tell anybody, ‘Yo, this is what I want to do. This is where I’m at. This is who I am,'” Usher says in the trailer for the documentary, which will premiere on his YouTube channel on Sept. 16.

I’m celebrating 25 years of ‘My Way’ with a very special release. There will be a deluxe vinyl edition from @VinylMePlease with new cover art paying homage to the original from 1997 AND exclusive, reimagined tracks. Releasing 9/16. Pre-order available now https://t.co/VNvZoMEKBU pic.twitter.com/Zmp5I7rkFD — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 12, 2022

A vinyl edition of the 25th anniversary deluxe album will be available in early 2023 featuring the three reimagined tracks, plus new album art and a lyric and photo booklet.

Released on September 16th, 1997 via LaFace Records, My Way spawned the hit singles “Nice & Slow,” “My Way,” and “You Make Me Wanna…,” with guest appearances from Monica, JD, and Lil’ Kim. It was certified 7x Platinum by the RIAA and earned Usher a Grammy nomination for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “You Make Me Wanna…”