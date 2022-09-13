Cardi B

Cardi B Donates $100,000 to Former Middle School

By Devin
  /  09.13.2022

Cardi B is giving back.

The rapper returned to her old middle school, I.S. 232 The Alexander Macomb School, in the Bronx on Tuesday for an unannounced visit where she surprised the students and staff.

After receiving a warm welcome, she got on the mic and reflected on her experiences as a youth, while sharing some advice with the students. “The decisions that you make now is very pivotal,” Cardi said. “Before you make that one bad decision…make sure you remember, where do you want to be in a couple of years from now? Make sure you think longterm.”

Cardi, who attended I.S 232 from 6th through 8th grade, then announced that she will be donating $100,000 to her alma matter. Her generous donation received cheers and even some tears from students and faculty members.

Cardi said she wants the money to be used for after school activities, tutoring, or even a music program.

Her visit is part of a tour she is doing with Queens-based non-profit Community Capacity Development. Last week, she surprised students in Queensbridge.

