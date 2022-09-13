Music Videos NAV Drops 'One Time' Video with Future and Don Toliver / 09.13.2022

Fresh off the release of his new album Demons Protected By Angels, NAV teams up with Future and Don Toliver in the video for “One Time.”

In the clip, directed by Spike Jordan, the trio checks into the One Time Motel in the desert. But this is no ordinary hotel as supernatural experiences lurk around every corner.

Demons Protected By Angels dropped last Friday featuring appearances from Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, and more.

In an interview with Apple Music, NAV opened up about his first album since 2020’s Good Intentions, which is expected to debut in the top 5 with 62,000 units.

“It was really tough sitting at home for these years,” he said. “A lot of things happened in the last mixtape [Emergency Tsunami]. When I dropped it, the election and, rest in peace, King Von died. I feel like I had to be quiet for a long time and now I’m ready. Just fu**ing scream at the top of my lungs.”