New Music Wizkid Returns with New Single 'Bad to Me' / 09.13.2022

Wizkid continues to bring Afrobeats to the world with his latest single “Bad to Me.”

Produced by his longtime producer P2J, the feel-good jam finds the Nigerian superstar serenading his lady with sultry vibes and a percussive beat.

The song arrives ahead of Wizkid’s new album More Love Less Ego, the follow-up to 2020’s Made in Lagos, which is expected to include collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign and Skepta.

Made in Lagos was recently certified gold by the RIAA. It spawned the hit single “Essence” featuring Tems, which Kanye West declared the “best song in the history of music.”

Wizkid’s global domination continues. He just headlined Rolling Loud Toronto and last month, he teamed up with Chris Brown in the video for their collaboration “Call Me Every Day.”