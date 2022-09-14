News Raymond Boyd/Getty Images R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead at 51 / 09.14.2022

Jesse Powell has died at the age of 51.

The R&B singer, who rose to fame in the ’90s, passed away at his home in Los Angeles, his sister Tamara announced on Tuesday night. A cause of death is unknown at this time.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell,” read a statement from the Powell family. “He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy.”

Tamara went on to thank his fans for all their support. “Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career. We want you all to know that you meant the world to him,” she added.

Born in Gary, Indiana, Jesse released his self-titled debut in 1996. The Grammy-nominated singer, who had a four-octave vocal range, was best known for his 1998 hit “You,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart. He was the older brother of sister duo Trina & Tamara.

In another post on Instagram, Tamara paid tribute to her brother by sharing a video of him singing “You.” “That voice!” she wrote. “Aside from being one of the best R&B male vocalists out there, you were the best big brother ever. I loved you so much. I’m thankful that we were so close; a whole mess all the time. We absolutely adored you ‘Jet’ & our family will not be the same without you.”

Fans and friends shared their condolences including Deborah Cox, who wrote, “My deep condolences to you and the family. He was so lovely. Amazing talent!”