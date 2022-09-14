News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Nicki Minaj Sues Gossip Blogger 'Nosey Heaux' for Defamation / 09.14.2022

Nicki Minaj is making good on her word.

Just days after she vowed to pursue legal action against her detractors, she has filed a lawsuit against a woman named Marley Green, who goes by “Nosey Heaux” on social media.

According to TMZ, the woman called Minaj a “cokehead” and posted a video alleging that Nicki was “shoving in all this cocaine up her nose.”

In the suit, Nicki also claims Green made “vile” comments about her family including her 1-year-old son Papa Bear.

“Your baby’s gonna be a rapist too. The whole bloodline is disgusting, including your baby,” Green says in one clip. “Get that baby in therapy. You are trash, your husband’s trash, your brother’s trash, your mama is trash… Before that baby grows up to be trash, you better get that baby some help, ’cause that baby gon’ be garbage too.”

In legal documents, Green is described as a “nobody” and someone “whose main accomplishments in life have been a string of criminal charges, bail jumping and bad debts.”

Nicki’s attorney, Judd Burstein, says the “cokehead” video on Twitter gained traction, with more than 2,000 likes and over 250 retweets.

I stand by wtf I said @NICKIMINAJ WAS ON INSTAGRAM WITH COCAINE RUNNING OUT OF HER NOSE AND #KENNETHPETTY IS A RAPIST! Period!! 😝😜😎#NickisTeaParty #QueenRadio #NickiMinaj #survivingthepettys live on YouTube tonight https://t.co/MmMZpeCg6w — Nosey Heaux Live #SurvivingThePettys (@noseyheauxlive) September 12, 2022

Nicki is suing Green for defamation, claiming she’s never used cocaine. She is also seeking damages of no less than $75,000.

“When this case is over, she will no longer be permitted to use the name ‘Nosey Heaux’ because we will take her trademark from her when she does not have enough money to pay the judgment,” says Burstein. “Anyone else who spreads lies about Nicki will suffer a similar fate.”

He continues, “My marching orders are to aggressively sue anyone with a media or social media following who damages her with intentional lies. Eventually, the lesson will be learned.”

#DropATear 💧 Hmmm 💭thinking if I should dish them out daily, weekly, orrrrr maybe even monthly… this Judd-Li folder is huge. 📂😝 LETS GO!!!!! 🫵🏽 r next 😘🍦 pic.twitter.com/d3Ox7sB30H — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2022

The lawsuit, which could be the first of many, comes after Nicki asked her fans to send her evidence and “receipts” of the defaming comments.

Earlier this year, Cardi B won a defamation lawsuit against gossip blogger Tasha K. A jury awarded Cardi $1.25 million in damages after Tasha was found liable for spreading false information about her online.

Now let’s hope the ppl you guys r doing all this dirty work for love you enough to hire top notch lawyers for you & to pay your bills once I own your blogs, your shows, those IG pages y’all tried to protect so bad. Couple artists in the folder too. I’ll own your publishing. Duds — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 14, 2022