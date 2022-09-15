I Wanna Dance with Somebody Trailer

Watch the First Trailer for the Whitney Houston Biopic 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'

By Devin
  /  09.15.2022

The greatest lives on.

The first trailer for the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, has been released. The two-minute clip teases the “Whitney you never knew” and features footage from Sony’s upcoming biographical drama about one of the greatest voices of all time.

Naomi Ackie (“The End of the F***ing World”) stars as the legendary singer, alongside a cast that includes Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown and Stanley Tucci as Clive Davis. Tamara Tunie plays Whitney’s mother, Cissy Houston, while Clarke Peters stars as Whitney’s father, John Houston.

The trailer documents Whitney’s rise from New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling artists of all time, with highlights from her career including the “How Will I Know” music video and her iconic performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” at Super Bowl XXV in 1991.

“My dream? Sing what I want to sing, be how I want to be,” Ackie’s Houston says in the trailer. “Reach as big an audience as I can.”

Ackie admits she was “very” nervous about taking on the iconic role. “She’s been elevated in my life for so long that it felt like an impossible thing to achieve at times,” she told PEOPLE. “The biggest challenge was letting my fear of the magnitude of this task take a back seat. Nothing good comes from sitting in fear for too long.”

I Wanna Dance With Somebody, which was directed by Kasi Lemmons (Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), hits theaters Dec. 21.

News
Trailers
Whitney Houston

TRENDING
News

Cardi B Says Rap Beef Is 'Tiring, Old' Amid Nicki Minaj Comments

Cardi responded after Nicki appeared to accuse her of witchcraft.
By Devin
09.13.2022
News

Nicki Minaj Sues Gossip Blogger 'Nosey Heaux' for Defamation

The lawsuit was filed just days after Nicki vowed to pursue legal action.
By Devin
09.14.2022
News

Cardi B Shows Off Face Tattoo with Son's Name

The new tattoo is dedicated to her 1-year-old son Wave.
By Devin
09.12.2022
News

Nicki Minaj, Drake, Cardi B, & Kodak Black Reflect on PnB Rock's Death

The hip-hop community reacts to the fatal shooting of the 30-year-old rapper.
By Devin
09.13.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories