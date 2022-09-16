News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Cardi B Responds to Claim She Stole 'Hot Sh*t' / 09.16.2022

Cardi B is once again defending herself against claims of plagiarism.

An artist named PAKK RiLey has accused the rapper of ripping off his 2020 song “Hot Shit” with Toke Ruffin for her 2022 single of the same name, which featured Kanye West and Lil Durk.

In a video, shared to Twitter, he played both songs back to back to point out the similarities in flow and production. “She done did it again, ya’ll. She done took another song,” said RiLey.

CARDI B STOLE #HOTSHIT SONG IDEA!! **Listen To The FLOW** pic.twitter.com/heJZtcyaSp — PAKK RiLey  (@pakkriley) September 5, 2022

But How Does It Drop After & STILL Sound Like Ours? Beat's Hihats Almost Mimicked & All Its Not A Coincidence & Song Almost Starts Off Exactly Alike Yeah You Had Different Lyrics In General But The Main Element That Make The Song Is Almost Exact But Im Not Mad Just Wanted Credit — PAKK RiLey  (@pakkriley) September 16, 2022

Cardi responded by refuting the allegations, saying that her version of “Hot Shit” was in the works before RiLey’s. She shared a note on her phone dated March 2020 with the lyrics to “Hot Shit.”

“Now look at the date when I wrote this song,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Waiting on my engineer to send me the file of my voice with the dates ….MUNCHER.”

NICKI LIED when she said Cardi didn't write her lyrics. pic.twitter.com/KNxIptZQjp — TrollyOlly4 () (@TrollyOlly4) September 16, 2022

In another since-deleted tweet, she uploaded a demo of “Hot Shit,” dated May 5, 2020. RiLey’s “Hot Shit” was released to streaming services in November 2020.

This is not the first time Cardi has faced plagiarism accusations. Last year, New Jersey rappers Mir Pesos and Mir Fontane accused her of ripping off their song “Stuck” for her single “Up.”

“Naaa im the type of person that avoids problems & court days,” she tweeted at the time. “If i get inspired by a song I wouldn’t mind giving a percentage or couple of thousand but I never Hurd if this man .I’m glad while I was recording this song in August I was playing wit the hook on this live.”