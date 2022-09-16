News Tom Hauck/Getty Images Drake Feuds With YouTube Music Critic Anthony Fantano / 09.16.2022

Drake is beefing with one of his biggest critics.

On Thursday night, internet music critic Anthony Fantano, who hosts the YouTube channel “The Needle Drop,” shared a video in which he claimed that Drake slid into his DMs. He fabricated DMs that appeared to show Drake messaging him about a vegan cookie recipe.

“I know we don’t really see eye-to-eye about music and that you are not the biggest fan of most of my albums,” read the fake messages. “But it is what it is, you know. Can always hope you’ll like the next one! But I’m not messaging you about your videos. I’m actually messaging you cause I found a really great vegan cookie recipe I’d love you to try!”

After the video was posted, Drake exposed Fantano by sharing screenshots of the DMs he sent him, which may have prompted the video.

“Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” he wrote, referencing Fantano’s review of albums on a scale from one to 10.

Drake added, “And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”

The biggest rapper in the world beefing with a fucking YouTuber is actually insane pic.twitter.com/mEdEuC19Cm — j aubrey 🤠 (@jaubreyYT) September 16, 2022

Fantano seemingly did not respond to Drake’s DMs, instead choosing to address him on Instagram Live. “Essentially what happened is that for reasons unknown to me, Drake was in his feelings, as he does tend to be,” he said. “That’s his whole thing, being in his feelings. His brand, you could say.”

Fantano said he got a DM request from Drake on Wednesday night. “I caught a DM request from Champagne Papi himself, and I saw the DM request and I looked at it and yeah, it was a bit of a diss. It was a salty little DM, it was quite sad and unfortunate.”

He went on to reference Drake’s rumored relationship with “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown. “Why is Drake messaging me? I’m not 18 years of age. That’s kinda weird,” he said. “This man is familiar enough with me to know my rating system, which is kind of odd. Seems a little obsessed.”

Later, he brought up ghostwriting accusations. “This is why he has ghost writers. Because this is the quality of insult when you get when that man is working solo dolo,” he said. “If I wanted a good insult in my inbox, he would have had to have paid somebody else to come in and do it.”

On Twitter, he continued to troll Drizzy. “I made that man leak his own DMs,” he wrote. “That bitch shared the salty ass DM to over 100 million people.”

Fantano has been critical of Drake’s music. He described Honestly, Nevermind as “not good” and declared Certified Lover Boy a “certified snoozer.”

I made that man leak his own DMs. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — anthony “light 1” fantano (@theneedledrop) September 16, 2022