News Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images Kanye West Says He's Never Read a Book, Wants to Outlaw Stairs / 09.16.2022

Kanye West is sounding off on a series of topics.

In a new interview with Alo Yoga CEO Danny Harris for the sportswear brand’s podcast “Mind Full,” Ye admits that he has never picked up a book and wants to outlaw stairs.

“I actually haven’t read any book. Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me and talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli,” said Ye, whose late mother Donda West was a professor and chair of the English Department at Chicago State University.

The Yeezy mogul, who referred to himself as the “Black Brad Pitt” or “Black Leo” in the interview, also said he wants to ban stairs and replace them with ramps.

“I’m really big on outlawing stairs. And people will get into like arguments with me,” he said. “Everything should be designed like an old folks home because if we’re lucky, we’ll all turn to old folks.”

Elsewhere in the 36-minute interview, he said he’s been practicing a new style of language where he takes out “all those years and years of classism.”

“All that stuff in the dictionary is ‘I’m better than you, I’m smarter than you,'” said Ye, who suggested that people talk more like Yoda from Star Wars and only use words that they “absolutely need.”

During the podcast, Kanye defended his private Christian school Donda Academy following his argument with Kim Kardashian over where their four children should go to school.

“I have to be able to throw my version onto the curriculum,” he said. “The standard curriculums that are there, we have to balance them. It shows you how to interact in today’s society and all that, but we have to balance them with curriculums that allow for self-confidence, because so many of the schools in modern indoctrinations take away from the confidence that these future leaders would have in themselves.”

Rolling Stone recently reported that the school is not yet accredited and that families are required to sign nondisclosure agreements.

“Our school is going to expose the engineering of food, shelter, clothing, automotive, computer, hardware and software, financial literacy, and just as a shoutout to Elon [Musk], rocket science,” said Ye, who pushed back at people who call him crazy.

“I can do something crazy in the best way, but if a random person on the street says, ‘That was crazy,’ I feel like shit for a little bit,” he admitted. “It hurts as a human being, it hurts my feelings. Then I start to talk about how I made all this money to try to compensate for people downing me.”