Mariah Carey and Brandy at the 1998 Lady of Soul Awards in Los Angeles

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mariah Carey and Brandy Team Up on 'The Roof' Remake

By Devin
  /  09.16.2022

Mariah Carey is going back in time.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of her groundbreaking sixth studio album Butterfly, the pop icon has released an Expanded Edition featuring new remixes, live performances, acapellas, and a new version of “The Roof” featuring Brandy, who adds her vocals to the Mobb Deep-sampled track.

The two re-recorded the fan favorite last year and documented the process for Mariah’s MasterClass. “Brandy and I both loved the original background vocals arrangement of ‘The Roof’ and decided we wanted to update it,” Mariah told PEOPLE.

Speaking with Variety, Mariah called Brandy “a singer who, like me, loves great background vocal arrangements and blending vocal textures together,” and says they plan to collaborate again soon.

Considered by many fans to be her best album, Butterfly was certified 5x platinum and featured contributions from Puff Daddy, Q-Tip, Missy Elliott, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

“I will never forget the day I released this album to the world,” Mariah tweeted. “I had never felt more exposed and vulnerable yet free and euphoric at the same time. It was a true EMANCIPATION (no pun intended!) of my spirit, soul and innermost feelings which I poured into every lyric and every note on every song. 25 years later, it’s still one of the proudest moments of my life & career.”

Stream Butterfly: 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition below.

New Music
Brandy
Mariah Carey

