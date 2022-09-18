News Post Malone Falls On Stage During Concert / 09.18.2022

Post Malone had a scary accident on stage and ended up in the hospital.

The rapper fell through a hole in the stage during his concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday. It happened while he was performing “Circles.” He walked down a ramp that extended onto the floor of the arena and stepped into a “big ass hole” that is used to lower his guitar.

He immediately hit the floor and rolled over onto his back while sprawled out on stage, clearly in pain. According to TMZ, one of his legs was shaking uncontrollably. Medics and concert staff rushed in to help.

Post Malone is never wearing a St. Louis Blues Jersey again. Impressive he was able to finish the show after this fall. pic.twitter.com/DZON09DX34 — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) September 18, 2022

Post Malone made a few more die hard fans when he fell through a hole in the stage cracking 3 ribs. Fans said he came back out on stage after 10 minutes saying he was sorry & hurting so bad he was crying, then someone gave him a beer and he finished the concert.#PostMalone pic.twitter.com/eFZBn8TffU — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) September 18, 2022

He asked fans to give him a few minutes to recover and he amazingly returned to the stage 15 minutes later to finish the show, despite being in pain.

“I want to thank you for your patience,” he said before joking about his fall. “I’m sorry, there was a big ass hole in the middle of the stage and I just busted my ass. I want to say thank you everybody for hanging in there. I got the best fu**in’ fans in the world. No matter what we fu**in’ do, I’m going to keep trying to kick ass and keep going and make this fu**in’ tour awesome.”

we love you @PostMalone ❤️ hope you’re okay and thank you for an amazing show! st. louis loves you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4zItpv0NUd — Sarah (@prosu) September 18, 2022

He was later taken to the hospital and had X-rays done. There was a report that he cracked three ribs, but his manager clarified that they were not broken.

“Thank you everyone for all your well wishes!” Dre London wrote on Instagram. “@postmalone didn’t break 3 ribs lastnite thank god. We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs!”

On Sunday, Posty released a video in which he addressed the incident and apologized to fans for having to cut the show short.

“We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good,” he said. “They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show and next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

The show must go on. Post is scheduled to perform in Columbus, Ohio tonight as part of his “Twelve Carat Tour” with Roddy Ricch.