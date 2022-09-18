Post Malone

Post Malone Falls On Stage During Concert

By Devin
  /  09.18.2022

Post Malone had a scary accident on stage and ended up in the hospital.

The rapper fell through a hole in the stage during his concert at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Saturday. It happened while he was performing “Circles.” He walked down a ramp that extended onto the floor of the arena and stepped into a “big ass hole” that is used to lower his guitar.

He immediately hit the floor and rolled over onto his back while sprawled out on stage, clearly in pain. According to TMZ, one of his legs was shaking uncontrollably. Medics and concert staff rushed in to help.

He asked fans to give him a few minutes to recover and he amazingly returned to the stage 15 minutes later to finish the show, despite being in pain.

“I want to thank you for your patience,” he said before joking about his fall. “I’m sorry, there was a big ass hole in the middle of the stage and I just busted my ass. I want to say thank you everybody for hanging in there. I got the best fu**in’ fans in the world. No matter what we fu**in’ do, I’m going to keep trying to kick ass and keep going and make this fu**in’ tour awesome.”

He was later taken to the hospital and had X-rays done. There was a report that he cracked three ribs, but his manager clarified that they were not broken.

“Thank you everyone for all your well wishes!” Dre London wrote on Instagram. “@postmalone didn’t break 3 ribs lastnite thank god. We did X-rays @ hospital after the show & they declared he had bruised his ribs!”

On Sunday, Posty released a video in which he addressed the incident and apologized to fans for having to cut the show short.

“We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good,” he said. “They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour. I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show and next time I’m around this way, we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

The show must go on. Post is scheduled to perform in Columbus, Ohio tonight as part of his “Twelve Carat Tour” with Roddy Ricch.

News
Post Malone

TRENDING

The Game Reveals Why He Dissed Eminem

“It’s not personal…Sometimes it’s just hip-hop and you can leave it at that.”
By Devin
09.17.2022
News

The Game Responds to Critics Who Say He Name Drops Too Much

“Before I came, n****s wasn’t doing it in the space that they are now.”
By Devin
09.15.2022
News

August Alsina Says Tory Lanez Assaulted Him: 'A Leprechaun Ran Down On Me'

The singer has shared a bloody photo from the alleged incident.
By Devin
09.18.2022
News

Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Model Candice Swanepoel

But it’s not exactly true love…
By Devin
09.17.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories