BLEU and Nicki Minaj

BLEU and Nicki Minaj Debut 'Love in the Way' Video

By Devin
  /  09.19.2022

BLEU and Nicki Minaj bring their collaboration to life in the video for “Love in the Way.”

Just days after debuting the song, the two team up in the stunning visual, directed by Primo, which finds the two surrounded by Black beauty while decked out in regal style.

Queen Nicki takes her throne, wearing a chainmail veil and pink feathers. BLEU finds his own queen and serenades her on the dance floor.

“Love in the Way” serves as the lead single from BLEU’s upcoming album, the follow-up to 2021’s Moon Boy.

The song features a sample of Sam Tompkins’ “Whole.” The British singer-songwriter recently shared his excited reaction after seeing that they sampled his song.

Music Videos
Nicki Minaj

