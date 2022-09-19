News Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Lil Nas X Sends Pizza to 'Homophobic Protestors' Outside Concert / 09.19.2022

Lil Nas X is killing ’em with kindness.

The Grammy-winning rapper has clashed with conservatives and religious groups ever since releasing his video for “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” which depicted him giving a lap dance to the devil. On Sunday, Nas once again faced protestors when his “Long Live Montero Tour” rolled into Boston.

He reposted a video of the “homophobic protestors” across the street from the MGM Music Hall, holding up signs including one that read, “Jesus is God. Even demons know it.”

In typical Nas fashion, he decided to capitalize off the moment by sending them pizza. “Just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo!” he tweeted.

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

He posted another video of his team delivering the pizzas to the group, who turned down his offer. “We appreciate it but no thank you,” said one man.

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

At one point, the camera zooms in on one protestor wearing a T-shirt that says “Christ’s Forgiveness Ministries Revival,” while soundtracked by Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love.”

“Update: they didn’t want the pizza but I accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors,” Nas said.

The next day, he joked that he was still catching feelings for the man. “can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night,” he added. “i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him.”

can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy thst was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

Nas is currently on his “Long Live Montero Tour,” which travels to New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, and Los Angeles, wrapping Oct. 23 in San Francisco.

He was recently named the president of the online video game League of Legends. As his first order of business, he will release his new song “Star Walkin'” to streaming services on Friday in honor of the 2022 League World Championship.