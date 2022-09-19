News Getty Images Tory Lanez Addresses Alleged Altercation with August Alsina / 09.19.2022

Tory Lanez is denying his involvement in an altercation with August Alsina.

Over the weekend, the R&B singer claimed that Tory attacked him as he was leaving a show in Chicago. He shared a photo of himself with a bloodied mouth while describing the incident.

“A 4’11 sized leprechaun ran down on me w/ 8 oversized security nigxas, whom I greeted each individually upon their walk up as they tried to press me,” August said. “Whole time, I’m one deep. No security.”

The attack allegedly occurred after August didn’t greet him following comments Tory made about August’s relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. “Tory continues to ask w/ a broken ego why I didn’t dap him up, I go on to tell him,” he added. “I was a fan of him and didn’t understand him speaking on my business publicly In the past, because I don’t know him or ever met him until last night.”

August said there were “never any disrespectful words exchanged” and accused Tory of “hitting a blunt laced with cocaine.” “There was never a ‘fight’! Simply an Assault,” he said.

Now Tory is denying that an altercation even occurred. Speaking with Akademiks on Sunday, he refuted August’s claims. “I don’t even know what this kid is talking about,” he said.

When asked is he was involved, he responded, “Hell no. I don’t know if he’s doing a promo. I don’t know what that ni**a is talking about.”

Tory previously claimed that he was in the studio at the time of the alleged incident. “I don’t know what everybody talking about …. But I’ve been in the studio,” he wrote in an Instagram Story. “I’m not in anything negative … Ive been working on my self …. And being a better person.”

Later on Sunday, August shared detailed photos of his injuries including a bloodied mouth, knee, and elbow. “Me after a toupee’d sneak attack then being man handled by buku security one deep, as the jealous leprechaun run’s back off into the building,” he captioned the pics.

According to August, Tory’s crew filmed the entire exchange. “His ppl got the whole thing on camera, PUT. THE. FOOTAGE. OUT!!” he said.