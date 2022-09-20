News Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Kodak Black Goes Off on Fan for Filming Him / 09.20.2022

Kodak Black wants to roll in peace.

In the wake of PnB Rock’s death, the rapper is making sure his whereabouts are not divulged on social media. While on Instagram Live, Kodak reprimanded a man for recording him.

“Don’t record me, bro. What you doing?” Kodak tells the fan in the dimly-lit clip. “You on Live, but you just put the phone to my car, homie. Don’t do that, you lyin’ to me … You trippin’, boy. Come on, homie. You trippin’.”

He continued, “You don’t see that shit that happened to PnB? You don’t see that shit that just happened to PnB Rock, homie? So why you recording me? … God forbid, some crazy shit. Then what?”

PnB Rock was shot and killed last week during a robbery at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles. The suspect demanded PnB’s jewelry and valuables, a struggle ensued, and it ended with the rapper being shot several times. The killer, who is still at large, fled the scene in a vehicle driven by someone else.

Police are investigating whether a social media post made by PnB’s girlfriend may have prompted the attack. The Instagram Story was posted 20 minutes before the shooting and tagged the location of the restaurant.

Kodak, who collaborated with PnB on “Too Many Years,” seems to believe that PnB’s girlfriend is responsible for revealing his whereabouts.

“SMH PNB WAS MY BOY I WAS JUS OTP WIT EM LAST NIGHT! WE BE TALKIN BOUT HIM COMIN BACK OUT & POPPIN HIS SHIT AGAIN IN THIS RAP SHIT,” he wrote before addressing PnB’s girlfriend. “THAT HOE MIGHT AS WELL KILL HERSELF.”

Kodak Black reacts to the passing of Pnb Rock pic.twitter.com/JS1I78sDer — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 13, 2022

In addition to Kodak, Nicki Minaj addressed the events surrounding the tragedy. “After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts,” she tweeted. “To show waffles & some fried chicken????!”

Kodak is fresh off the release of his two new singles, “Walk” and “Spin,” which dropped Friday.