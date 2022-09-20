News Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Lil Nas X's Wax Figure Is So Realistic, It Fooled His Friends / 09.20.2022

Lil Nas X is being immortalized in wax.

The rapper joins the likes of Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, and Kanye West, and received his very own wax figure from Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

The look-alike bears an uncanny resemblance to the 23-year-old “Industry Baby” hitmaker, donning the golden suit of armor he wore to the 2021 Met Gala. Madame Tussauds artists even nailed the smallest details including his Versace earrings, choker, nail art, and diamond grill, the first on any wax figure.

“just met me from the past. the sexual tension was too much to bare,” tweeted Nas.

just met me from the past. the sexual tension was too much to bare. pic.twitter.com/i4PzDPx11a — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022

Nas revealed his wax figure with a side-by-side photo shoot, and fans could barely tell them apart. The wax figure was so realistic, it even fooled some of his famous friends. Nas called up Lizzo, Olivia Rodrigo, Rico Nasty, and Steve Lacy on FaceTime and pretended that they were speaking to him.

“This is my brother,” he joked to Rico Nasty. “This is the best one of all time.”

me facetiming friends as my wax figure lmao pic.twitter.com/e8y7aHsJbP — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 20, 2022

Nas is currently on his “Long Live Montero Tour.” On Thursday, he is set to drop his new song “Star Walkin'” to celebrate his new partnership with League of Legends.

Earlier this week, he sent pizza to religious protestors after they showed up to boycott his concert in Boston.