News Kanye West Previews Video Game Starring Himself / 09.21.2022

Kanye West is getting in the game, literally.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer has conquered music and fashion, and now he may be expanding his brand with his very own video game. On Wednesday, Ye shared a clip on his Instagram Story from a Grand Theft Auto-inspired game featuring himself as a playable character.

Players can choose their own costume inspired by Ye’s signature looks, including the Yeezy Gap bubble jacket, oversized hoodie, or an all-denim Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga look as they roam through Shibuya and Shinjuku in Tokyo chasing down look-alikes in their Yeezy boots.

.@kanyewest shares video game footage with his own playable character 👀🎮 pic.twitter.com/gjhUHPLExf — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) September 21, 2022

It’s unclear if a full-on Yeezy video game is actually under development or if it’s just a teaser. Ye has since deleted the clip from Instagram, but that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing their thoughts.

That’ll be 🔥🔥🔥 af Ye comes with his own version of moonwalker https://t.co/rlIYKX0ax4 — ART BINNSIII (@PuffiiiBinns) September 21, 2022

With Kanye I have no idea if this is serious or a joke. https://t.co/QF1RreAhC2 — Meowski Catovitch (@catovitch) September 21, 2022

Is the final boss Pete Davidson? https://t.co/C1ZNmNO4Kr — Oscar Gonzalez (@OGreporter) September 21, 2022

This would not be Ye’s first attempt at video games. Back in 2016, he debuted his “Only One” game inspired by his late mother. The game was previewed at the Yeezy Season 3 show and Electronic Entertainment Expo in L.A., but it never saw a release.

“The idea of the game is my mom traveling through the gates of heaven,” Ye said at the time. “I just wanna bring as much beauty to the world as possible.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the billionaire mogul was exploring the sale of his publishing catalog. However, Ye claims that his music is being shopped around without his knowledge.

“Just like Taylor Swift, my publishing is being put up for my sale without my knowledge,” he said Tuesday, adding that his catalog is “not for sale.”