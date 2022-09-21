News Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Police Say PnB Rock Murder May Not Have Been Random / 09.21.2022

The investigation into PnB Rock’s murder has taken a turn.

Over a week after his tragic death, police are now looking into whether the late rapper’s fatal shooting was more than just a random robbery and instead a planned execution by an enemy.

LAPD sources tell TMZ that detectives are digging into PnB’s personal life and his relationships, including possible beefs.

The investigation has crossed state lines as they explore his ties to Atlanta, a city he frequented, as well as his hometown of Philadelphia. They are asking if PnB had known enemies who might have had it out for him.

His song lyrics are also being dissected, with cops looking to see if he referenced feuds with any of his peers or other individuals.

Cops initially believed it was a random robbery and that the thieves discovered PnB’s whereabouts through his and/or his girlfriend’s social media, prompting the attack.

It is now believed that this could have been a more elaborate scheme by someone with a vendetta. PnB was robbed of his jewelry and valuables before being shot multiple times at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in South L.A. on Sept. 12.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle driven by someone else. Cops are still trying to track down the car through video feeds. They have received many tips, and are still combing through them all.

Additionally, cops don’t think PnB’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, had anything to do with his death. She posted an Instagram Story 20 minutes before the shooting and tagged the location of the restaurant. While there were theories that she purposely tipped off the killer, she is not believed to have been involved in any capacity.

In the wake of his death, Roddy Ricch spoke out against the “senseless violence” in L.A. and urged his city to “do better.” “I love my city but we can’t keep going out like this,” he wrote Tuesday. “Before you know it, it’ll be nobody left to take from or kill. Let’s stay on point stay aware and find better ways to pursue our dreams because this shit turning into ALL NIGHTMARES.”