News YG Reveals 'I Got Issues' Tracklist / 09.21.2022

After announcing the title earlier month, YG has revealed the tracklist for his first solo album in two years, I Got Issues.

The 14-track set includes appearances from Nas (“Go Dumb”) and H.E.R. (“Go Dumb”), as well as a collaboration with Roddy Ricch and Post Malone (“Sober”).

The project has already spawned a series of singles including “Alone,” “Toxic,” and “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

In an interview with Power 106 earlier this year, YG opened up about the follow-up to 2020’s My Life 4Hunnid, which is part of his renewed deal with Def Jam.

“It’s just the growth of me, my headspace, what I’m on in life,” he said. “And I think the whole COVID pandemic shit, I hated it, but I also look at it as like this shit kinda helped me get to where I’m at mentally.”

He plans to share his experiences over the past couple years on his latest project. “The music is just gonna be my truth, as far as my life right now.”

I Got Issues is out Sept. 30. See the tracklist below.

I Got Issues Tracklist

1. “Issues”

2. “Baby Momma”

3. “Toxic”

4. “Maniac”

5. “How to Rob a Rapper”

6. “I Dance” feat. Duki and Cuco

7. “Scared Money” feat. J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo

8. “Go Dumb” feat. H.E.R.

9. “No Love”

10. “Sober” feat. Roddy Ricch and Post Malone

11. “Drink to This”

12. “No Weapon” feat. Nas

13. “Alone”

14. “Killa Cali”