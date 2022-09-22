New Music Paras Griffin/Getty Images Giveon Drops Drake-Penned Single 'Time' / 09.22.2022

The stars align on Giveon’s new single “Time.”

The R&B sensation returns with his cinematic new song, which appears at the end credits to David O. Russell’s upcoming film Amsterdam. Over the sweeping woodwind and piano instrumental, the baritone crooner sings about a treasured friendship.

“And those moments will stay forever / So I thank you for the time we had together,” he sings over the soaring soundtrack.

“Time” was written by Giveon’s “Chicago Freestyle” collaborator Drake and the film’s composer Daniel Pemberton, who also produced the song with Jahaan Sweet.

Executive produced by Drake, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, John David Washington, and Margot Robbie, and opens in theaters on Oct. 7. The soundtrack arrives the same day.

Giveon is currently touring the country in support of his debut album Give or Take, which was released in June.