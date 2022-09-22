News Kanye West Apologizes to Kim Kardashian, Admits 'Sway Had the Answer' in 'GMA' Interview / 09.22.2022

Kanye West is having a moment of humility.

On Thursday, Ye appeared on “Good Morning America” where he apologized to Kim Kardashian and opened up about his fallout with Gap and Adidas, as well as his future in politics.

“This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration, because God calls me to be stronger, but also ain’t nobody else finna be causing no stress either,” he said of his ex-wife, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

“I need this person to be least stressed and of the best sound mind, and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children,” he added.

Ye recently got into a dispute with his ex-wife over where their four children go to school. They currently attend Sierra Canyon, but he “absolutely” wants them to attend his private Christian school Donda Academy.

“I’m their dad. It has to be co-parenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter,” he said.

However, the former couple appears to be on better terms these days. “I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” Ye said, while comparing his co-parenting issues to his struggles with Gap and Adidas.

“That hurts you when you have to like scream about what your kids are wearing and it’s just little nuances where there was a parallel to what was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas, and what was happening in my home,” he explained.

“It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created,” he added. “I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap and there’s a parallel and the parallel does touch on discrimination.” Referring his project-based school academy located in California, Kanye added, “I want my kids to go to Donda and I have to fight for say so.”

Ye recently terminated his deal with Gap and remains at odds with Adidas. Amid his legal battles, he has hired Alex Spiro, who has represented JAY-Z and Elon Musk.

“We really had to level up and show ’em who’s the new boss in town,” said Ye.

He now plans to sell Yeezy directly to consumers, starting with his own YZY retail store in Atlanta.

During his sitdown with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, he referenced his 2013 interview with Sway Calloway where Sway suggested that he “empower himself” and sell his products on his own without the backing of large companies.

“How Sway? You ain’t got the answers, man,” Ye said in the now infamous clip.

But nearly a decade later, he realizes that Sway may have been right all along. “I will go ahead and say, Sway had the answer,” he said.

The 2020 presidential hopeful also hinted at his future in politics, saying he plans to run for president again. “Yes, absolutely,” he said without specifying when. “That time wasn’t in God’s time.”