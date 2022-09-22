New Music Lil Nas X Drops New Single 'STAR WALKIN'' / 09.22.2022

Lil Nas X is back with new music.

After teaming up with NBA YoungBoy, the newly-named President of League of Legends unveils his new single “STAR WALKIN’,” which serves as the 2022 Worlds Championship anthem.

“Been that ni**a since I came out my mama / Thankin’ God daddy never wore a condom,” sings Nas, who’s been teasing the track on social media for months. “Prove ’em wrong every time ’til it’s normal / Why worship legends when you know that you can join ’em?”

The song arrives alongside an animated video featuring iconic landmarks in San Francisco, where the League of Legends World Final will take place.

Speaking with Apple Music, Nas opened up about his latest release. “Making this song was a lot of fun,” he said. “I had the verses forever, and it took, no joke, 30 different, 40 different 50, I don’t know how many different hooks, to get the hook to a place where I’m, ‘Okay, this is something I like. That’s cool.’ But overall I had a fun time in the studio. I had a fun time putting these pop elements and drill elements together. I thought it was really cool.”

It’s been one year since Nas released his debut Montero, but he admits that he’s not in album mode quite yet.

“My creative spirit is honestly in the garbage can. I want to be completely honest,” he said. “But I feel like it’s coming back. Yeah, I’m not worried because I know it’s going to come and I know it’s going to be the best s**t I’ve ever made thus far. I’m just super confident in that, and I’m just happy to be in the in-between right now.”

In the meantime, you can catch Nas on his “Long Live Montero Tour,” which travels to Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Miami, and Los Angeles before heading to Europe in November.