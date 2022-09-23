News Johnny Nunez/Getty Images DaBaby Claims He Slept with Megan Thee Stallion on New Song 'Boogeyman' / 09.23.2022

DaBaby is revealing an alleged sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday, he dropped his new album Baby On Baby 2 and one song in particular has the internet in a frenzy. On “Boogeyman,” DaBaby claims to have slept with the “Sweetest Pie” rapper in the days before she was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez.

He makes the revelation in the first 20 seconds. “You play with me, that shit was childish / The day before she said that Tory Lanez shot her / I was fu**in’ on Megan Thee Stallion,” he raps on the JetsonMade-produced track. “Waited to say that shit on my next album / Hit it the day before too / But I kept it player, ain’t say nothin’ ’bout it.”

He goes on to address his social media feud with Megan’s boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. “Had her pretty boy boyfriend tweetin’ me, ready to die ’bout the bitch like a coward / I told you ni**as don’t play, now you gone have to handle me.”

Later, he seemingly references the “dance, bitch” comment Tory allegedly made to Megan before opening fire. “I poked the motherfu**ing bear, I’m a animal / Rock out on you, make you dance like Diana,” raps DaBaby. “I’m having hoes that’s gone do what I say, they are not gonna argue with me, they got manners.”

Megan and DaBaby worked together on tracks including “Cash Shit” and “Cry Baby,” but had a falling out after DaBaby collaborated with Tory in the wake of the shooting.

“Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” Megan tweeted in June 2021. “This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”

DaBaby responded, “You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya.”

You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾 https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

Pardison also jumped in to defend his girlfriend. “You a clown ass ni**a doin clown ass shit then tryin to back pedal .. ni**a that’s what it is .. u don’t ever gotta address her again,” he told DaBaby, who responded by quoting Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” lyrics: “You must not know bout mee You must not know bout meeeeeh.”

😂😂😂

“You must not know bout mee

You must not know bout meeeeeh” https://t.co/n658873yp5 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

Megan, who released her album Traumazine last month, has not responded to DaBaby’s allegation. She is gearing up to host and perform on “SNL” on Oct. 15.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez is slated to go on trial later this year for the alleged shooting. The trial was set to begin last week, but will now begin jury selection on Dec. 5.