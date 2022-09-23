News Prince Williams/Wireimage Diddy Gives Yung Miami a Maybach / 09.23.2022

Yung Miami is pushing a new whip thanks to Diddy.

The hip-hop mogul is showing love to his girlfriend in a major way by gifting her a brand new Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV. On Friday, Miami shared a series of photos of her new white whip parked on Rodeo Drive with a red bow on the hood. She posed for a photo in the plush back seat of the $200,000 car while sipping champagne.

While she didn’t mention Diddy by name, it wasn’t hard to guess who the gift was from.

“Thank you Papi,” Miami wrote in the caption.

Diddy reposted her on his Instagram Story and soundtracked it with City Girls’ single “Good Love.”

Just days earlier, Diddy showed up to support his boo when she and her fellow City Girl JT opened for Jack Harlow in L.A. He had audience members hold up a sign that read, “Go Shawty Wop.”

Miami previously held up a sign that said “Go Papi” when Diddy received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June.

During the premiere episode of her REVOLT podcast “Caresha Please,” Diddy opened up about his relationship with Miami. “We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we friends. We go to exotic locations, we have great times,” he said, while praising Miami. “You’re like one of the realest people I ever met. You’re authentically yourself and you’re a great mother and a great friend.”

Miami also discussed their relationship in a recent interview with POPSUGAR.

“People don’t know us. They don’t know what the f*ck we got goin’ on,” said the 28-year-old rapper. “I’m in there like, ‘Shut the f*ck up. Y’all don’t know what we have going on. Me and him gon’ be married — boom!’ No, I’m just saying.”

Miami sat down with Latto for the latest episode of “Caresha Please.” Watch below.