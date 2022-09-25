Post Malone performs on Day 3 of Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival

Steve Jennings/WireImage

Post Malone Hospitalized After Falling On Stage, Cancels Boston Concert

By Devin
  /  09.25.2022

The show won’t go on for Post Malone.

Just an hour before he was set to take the stage, the “Circles” singer had to cancel his Boston concert at TD Garden on Saturday night (Sept. 24) after he was hospitalized following his fall on stage last week.

Taking to social media, Post revealed that he was experiencing a “stabbing pain” and had difficulty breathing and moving.

“Boston, I love y’all so fu**ing much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body,” he wrote. “I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

Post went on to apologize to fans and promised to reschedule the Boston show. “Once again, I’m so fu**ing sorry, I love y’all so much,” he said. “I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you.”

During his “Twelve Carat Tour” stop in St. Louis on Sept. 17, Malone fell through a hole in the stage that is used to lower his guitar. He still continued on with the show and was later taken to the hospital to be examined. There was a report that he cracked his ribs, but he assured fans that he was OK.

“We just got back from the hospital and everything’s good,” he said at the time. “They gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour.”

Later in the week, Post joked about the incident, posting a photo of himself giving the middle finger to the hole that caused his fall. “F U Hole,” he captioned it.

It’s unclear if this will affect future tour dates. The “Twelve Carat Tour” is currently scheduled to stop in Cleveland on Tuesday before wrapping Nov. 16 in Los Angeles.

