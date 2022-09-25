News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Rihanna Will Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show / 09.25.2022

Rihanna could be headed to the Super Bowl.

The pop superstar is reportedly in talks to headline next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to TMZ.

Sources say that the NFL and Roc Nation have had “multiple discussions” with Rihanna to headline. It’s unclear if she is locked in, but sources say that an announcement could come as early as Sunday afternoon.

Fans have been waiting six years for Rihanna’s new album and the Super Bowl could be the perfect platform to showcase it. The singer, who welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky in May, has been spotted in the studio in recent weeks, fueling speculation that her album is finally on the way.

Rihanna previously turned down an offer to headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show in support for Colin Kaepernick over the way he was treated by the NFL. Rihanna is signed to Roc Nation, who produces the halftime show.

According to the report, the NFL has also been in talks with another performer. There could be at least be two performers on stage like Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020.

This comes after Taylor Swift reportedly turned down an offer to headline the 2023 show. She wants to do it, but has decided to wait until she has rerecorded all six of her albums.

Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12, 2023 and will be presented by Apple Music for the first time.

UPDATE: It’s official. Rihanna has been tapped to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She confirmed the news on Sunday by sharing a photo of her hand holding up a football.