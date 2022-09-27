50 Cent and Daphne Joy

50 Cent Trolls Baby Mama Over Diddy Dating Rumors

By Devin
  09.27.2022

50 Cent has no chill.

The hip-hop mogul is known for his social media antics, but this time, he may have crossed the line. On Monday, 50 posted a photo of him and his son Sire at Disneyland wearing sunglasses while both staring into the camera.

In his caption, he took shots at the mother of his child, Daphne Joy, amid rumors that she’s in a relationship with Diddy.

“Oh shit, that’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL,” 50 wrote. “Remember what i told you the other day, these b!tche’s be crazy.”

50’s comment comes after Daphne attended Diddy’s performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, reigniting romance rumors.

However, Daphne was not happy to see her name brought up. In the comments, she begged 50 to stop. “Please Stop Doing This To Me,” she wrote.

She also posted a letter in which she called out the father of her son for his constant attacks.

“I hate speaking about my private life on social media. But I feel it needs to be addressed, I’m so tired of my narrative being what it is,” she began.

The former couple dated a decade ago, but Daphne has moved on. “I was in a 2 year relationship 10+ years ago and out of the relationship God blessed me with a beautiful healthy baby boy. Although my child’s father and I parted ways, I shifted my focus on my sons well being emotionally, spiritually, and everything in between. I’ve healed privately, matured, have been closer to God then ever before and really appreciating this life.”

She asked that 50 let her live her life in peace. “I just want to be happy and be left alone. We’re all human and you never know where life can take you,” she continued. “I value and cherish anyone I bring into my life and when I finally show a glimpse of my happiness, I feel I’m attacked for on it. I’m so tired of defending my character, being pre judged and constantly being Villainized. I’m not doing anything wrong and wish no ill to anyone. I just want to be happy.”

Read her full response below.

50 Cent

